Jennifer Garner spills the tea on not attending Met Gala

Jennifer Garner will not be attending this year’s Met GalA, which will be held on May 5 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

It’s been 18 years that the 13 Going On 30 actress last attended the biggest fashion night in 2007 which was based on Poiret: King of Fashion theme to honour the late designer, Paul Poiret.

Sharing her reason, Garner revealed to Vogue in December 2023, “I went to the Met ball exactly one time.”

“I found it a little scary so I haven't been back,” said the 53-year-old.

While looking back fondly at her one-time appearance, the Yes Day actress recalled, “I wore—that night—this magical red Valentino gown.”

“And I was his date and that was really majestic and special,” stated Garner while speaking of fashion Valentino Garavani.

The Daredevil actress, who shares three kids with ex Ben Affleck was not the only celebrity to drop out of the event.

Interestingly, Zayn Malik, who only attended the 2016 gala, concurred that he wasn't keen to return.

The former One Direction member told GQ in 2018, “I'd rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet.”

Meanwhile, this year Met Gala will witness celebrities including Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Zendaya and many more to attend the star-studded event.