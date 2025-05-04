King Charles’ crown of disappointment after Harry’s BBC bombshell

King Charles stung by Harry’s BBC revelations.

King Charles is reportedly feeling 'betrayed' by his son Prince Harry following the Duke’s explosive BBC interview, where he made several eye-opening statements about the Royal Family, including unsettling remarks about his father’s health.

In the much-anticipated interview, which aired yesterday, Prince Harry revealed he wasn’t sure “how long his father had left to live,” sparking a wave of concern and controversy among royal watchers.

The comments came on the heels of Harry’s recent legal defeat over his UK security arrangements, with the Duke describing himself as "devastated" by the court’s ruling.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, speaking to GB News, weighed in on the situation, drawing from his personal experience.

"I lost my mother to cancer, and she fought it privately. She didn’t want it to be public. I don’t know if I’d want it to be public either," Harrold explained, reflecting on the sensitive nature of health matters within the royal family.

Many are speculating how King Charles will respond to Harry’s remarks, especially as they come at a time of heightened tensions between the Duke and the rest of the family.

"I think the King will definitely feel betrayed,” Harrold said in an appearance on GB News.

"This is confidential information that Harry has discussed with the media. And surely, Harry must have been aware that using those words would make everyone wonder, How serious is it? What does that mean? It opens up a whole lot of speculation."

"I just don’t understand what Harry is trying to achieve," he confessed.

"I knew Harry really well. I knew the family well. I knew how close they were. And I just don’t get what’s going on."

The former royal staffer also pointed out the sensitivity of these matters, particularly concerning health, noting that the Palace would never publicly reveal such private details.