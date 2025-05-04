Prince Andrew set to face new setback as King Charles ‘mulls’ next step

Prince Andrew is set to receive some bad news as the royal family is seemingly shifting its focus to a new matter.

On Friday, the much-awaited verdict about Prince Harry’s security bid in the UK was announced, which left the Duke of Sussex devastated.

While there were already contentious ties between King Charles and his disgraced brother, Harry’s explosive interview seems to have opened a can of troubles for the Duke of York.

Last month, it was revealed that Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide last at 41. Virginia had been the most vocal victims in the Jeffery Epstein sex trafficking scandal, which eventually led to Andrew losing his royal titles and patronages in 2019.

Insiders have revealed that the Duke of York is “apparently in deep shock over this suicide news” and is well-aware of the series of events that it could trigger.

“He’s well aware that it raises fresh questions about his right to be protected or housed by the Royal Family,” the insider told Closer magazine.

“The royals, in turn, want this to be the cue to finally get tough and show him the door,” he continued. “He is still very much a threat to the reputation and status of the monarchy, and that hangs in the air around the palace like a smell and weighs heavily on the King’s mind.”

Previously, there have been many comparisons drawn between Harry and his disgraced uncle over the matter of privileges. Commentators have suggested that to the royals, Harry’s betrayal of his family is far greater than Andrew’s crimes.

While there has been no official statement on the matter, perhaps the monarch could be encouraged to Prince Harry’s example to finally give Andrew a similar treatment.