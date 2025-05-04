Princess Eugenie reduced to tears in new video after Prince Harry plea

Princess Eugenie gets emotional in a new video message following Prince Harry's heartfelt plea to the royal family.

The Princess of York recently appeared on the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice, where they recalled special memories made with their mom, Sarah Ferguson.

The York sisters treasured moments spent with their mother and proudly opened up about the resilience, strength and individuality she instilled in them.

With tears in her eyes, Eugenie shared that her mother encouraged her to own her 'scar,' seemingly hinting at her past incident.

Eugenie said, "She [the Duchess of York] used to be so proud of me, my scar, and what I had been through that if people ever were talking about it, she would turn me around and show them my scar."

"And that is a real physical example of how a mom can show up for her daughter by changing negativity around. Brings tears to my eyes," she added.

It is important to note that Eugenie's emotional statement came after his cousin Harry expressed his desire to reconcile with the royal family in a bombshell interview with BBC.