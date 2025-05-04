King Charles honours Prince William, Camilla during major event

King Charles gives honour to Prince William, Queen Camilla to during major event

King Charles made a show of his power and influence as he marked a significant anniversary in his rule.

The monarch, who had his historic coronation ceremony two years ago at Westminster Abbey, gave a special tribute to key figures in his family.

Buckingham Palace shared a video of the monarch viewing the portraits from the memorable event.

In a statement, it was revealed that the King “commissioned five artists to capture some of the most significant moments”. The artworks had taken months to create.

The Prince of Wales had a special role in the ceremony as he knelt down and solemnly vowed to his father while holding his hands, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The moment was captured in a portrait by artist, Eileen Hogan. She also painted the Queen Camilla from the ceremony, which was especially shared on the Royal Family’s social media.

Prince William and Camilla have been a pillar of strength for the King especially during his cancer treatment after he was diagnosed with the disease in early 2024.

The tribute comes as Prince Harry made a public plea in his explosive interview with BBC for reconciliation with his family after his security appeal for rejected on Friday.