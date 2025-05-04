Mark Harmon reveals how he's able to sustain stardom in Hollywood

NCIS star Mark Harmon has revealed how he maintains his sanity and stardom in Hollywood.

Reflecting on what kept him on the straight path in the entertainment industry, Mark credited his parents, his marriage and work ethic for keeping him sane over the years.

“I had good parents. I was raised with the idea of maximum effort, as long as you could look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I had,' it was OK,” said the 66-year-old in a recent interview, via RadarOnline.com.

Mark stated, “I work hard to keep things in perspective. I think it's about a work in progress, about longevity, and my game has always been to achieve that.”

A source close to the Freaky Friday actor also shared that his marriage to actress Pam Dawber played a pivotal role in his successful career.

“Mark has constantly said to me he's the luckiest man alive… He doesn't know what he would do without Pam,” said an insider close to the couple.

A source mentioned, “They still act like a pair of lovestruck teenagers.”

Mark and Pam have been married for more than 30 years and they also renewed their vows on their 30th wedding anniversary in 2017.

At the time, Pam added, “I want to grow old with Mark. And what better way to start the second chapter of my life than to get remarried.”