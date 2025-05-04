Gigi Hadid finally confirms her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid has recently confirmed her relationship with Bradley Cooper with her kissing photo on social media.

On May 3, the supermodel posted a carousel of pictures from her 30th birthday party on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Gigi could be seen smooching the actor Bradley, her boyfriend of one year, in front of her birthday cake and guests.

“I feel so lucky to be 30!" she captioned her post.

Gigi wrote, “I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me.”

The model said, “To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!”

“So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week,” she remarked.

Gigi added, “I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade.”

For the unversed, Gigi and Bradley first sparked romance rumours in early October 2023 when they were seen dining together in New York City.

Earlier in April, Gigi spoke to Vogue and discussed her romance with the Maestro actor.

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that's something that's so nice to bring back into my life,” she continued.

Gigi revealed she “feels lucky” to find “someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be”.

“I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she stated.