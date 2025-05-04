Tom Hardy talks crime thrills and real risk behind the camera

Tom Hardy, legendary actor known for his intense and catchy roles, has taken the streaming world by storm with his latest crime thriller, Havoc.

JOE talked with Tom and director Gareth Evans to get candid about their new Netflix smash and why staying safe around guns is so important.

The iconic actor's action-packed crime genre Havoc is crushing it on Netflix, hitting number one on the global movies chart this week.

The cast also includes Luis Guzmán, Jessie Mei Li, and Timothy Olyphant. As Walker digs deeper, the streets get meaner and the fights just keep coming.

In one intense scene, the actor admitted that he nearly didn’t make it, saying: "The Medusa fight scene was hot."

However, the duo talked to us about Havoc's raw, intense action scenes and the long, winding journey it took to make it to Netflix. The outlet also asked Hardy about the film’s gunplay and why it matters.

Evans pointed out that Hardy’s especially good with weapons, saying: “Tom knows his weapons, and his calibre of bullets in a way I will never, ever know."

“Gunplay is a big plus point for Tom, so [we thought] let’s give him some really cool gunplay moments. There’s a moment in the Medusa [club] sequence where he does a blind reload of a gun in one shot, and knowing that he could do that means that you’ve got a special moment," he added.

After hearing that, JOE couldn’t resist asking Hardy where he picked up those impressive gun skills.

While responding, the actor shared, “I’ve been lucky to do quite a few projects where weapons are involved and weapon systems, and I have a healthy respect for firearms.

“I like to be on the right end of them, and I like to know which end is the right end and what could possibly go wrong with them. I think it’s healthy to understand that.

“I’ve been involved in a few projects where there were various advisors and schools of thought. And I’ve just paid a little bit of attention, but I don’t know very much.

“I find my relationship with weapon systems is healthy enough to know I know nothing and remain teachable if they’re needed to be used.”