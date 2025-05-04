Blake Lively's director defends her talent despite 'It Ends With Us' controversy

Blake Lively's 'Another Simple Favor' director shares future plans

Blake Lively’s Another Simple Favor director is offering an inside glimpse into working with the actress amid It Ends With Us controversy.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Paul Feig explained why he's eager for another adventure with the Gossip Girl star, noting that the 'tiger comes out' when the 37-year-old steps into Emily's character's shoes.

The 62-year-old told the outlet, “I definitely know where I want it to go. We'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun.

“I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible.”

This comes on the heels of the sequel's debut on Amazon Prime on Thursday, May 1, when it officially became the global number one.

Despite Blake's ongoing controversy surrounding It Ends With Us and Justin Baldoni, the film received mixed reviews.

One fan commented, “Loved it! Blake and Anna are so talented!!”

Another chimed in, adding, “So much better than I thought it would be. Anna and Blake killed it.”

While some critics called for cancelling the actress due to her perceived behaviour, others praised her performance in the film.