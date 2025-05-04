Prince Harry should take 'accountability' for his actions, claims Royal expert

The Duke of Sussex recently faced a major setback after losing his court fight

Prince Harry does not take accountability of his actions and instead blames others, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex recently faced a major setback after losing his court fight over his security arrangements in the UK.

Following the defeat, King Charles' son sat down for an interview with BBC News, in which he once again blamed several people for not providing what he believes is sufficient protection.

Meghan Markle's husband suggested that if anything happened to him or his family, the responsibility would lie with the Firm, as he feels unsafe bringing his wife and children back to the UK.

Broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers, 72, commented on Harry's remarks, saying it's not unlike him to play the blame game and that it's time he takes some accountability.'

Vickers told The Sun, 'I think he's pointing the finger pretty much at all of us really. He wants to attribute blame to everybody else-I mean he never seems to accept that he, himself, has done quite a few things which on the whole we do not really like.'

After battling for three-and-a half years and losing the appeal, Prince Harry expressed that he was so disappointed with the verdict.