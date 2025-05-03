Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber bond at cosy girls night-out ahead of big event

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber ditch their partners for an evening out with friends

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber took some time out from their busy schedules to bond with their girl friends together.

The makeup moguls attended a private event in Miami, sponsored by Bieber’s company Rhode, ahead of the famous F1 race on Sunday.

Sharing a glimpse into the girls’ night, a source told Page Six, “They took selfies and reapplied the Rhode lip tint together, casually touching up their makeup between conversation.”

Jenner shared multiple snaps from the night with her longtime pal Anastasia Karanikolaou but the source revealed that she was also very close to the supermodel throughout the evening.

“At one point, Hailey slid closer to Kylie at the dinner table to gather everyone in for a group photo, eventually settling beside her for the rest of the meal,” said the source, adding that Victoria Villarroel and Kelia Moniz Termini also attended the event.

The media personalities’ partners, Justin Bieber and Timothee Chalamet were notably absent from the gathering.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a red Jacquemus dress for the occasion, whereas Bieber opted for a silver Marine Serre ensemble.

The source did not confirm if Jenner and Bieber plan to stay for the race on Sunday, but many celebrities are expected to appear at the big day.