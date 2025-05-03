Blake Lively reveals rare details about youngest son Olin

Blake Lively dishes on how son Olin is ‘different’ from sisters

Blake Lively opened up about her bond with her kids in a latest interview, sharing how they have been the light of her life during the past year.

The 37-year-old actress shared that the youngest of her kids, son Olin, 2, has been the most different one to raise.

The Gossip Girl alum called her toddler a “dream” but also one of the reasons why her house is “chaos at all times” along with daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5.

During her interview at Late Night With Seth Meyers, Lively said, “My little boy is so romantic. When I walk in, he goes, ‘Mama, my love!'”

Sharing her experience of raising a son after her girls, Lively said, “It’s different. He just, like, announces that I’m the love of his life at all times, which is just the best feeling in the world.”

The Another Simple Favor star continued, “I get dressed every day like I’m a girl in middle school. Like, ‘Oh, my gosh … I hope he, like, says something.'”

Joking about the stark difference with her daughters, Lively shared that they “criticize [her] outfits,” calling one of her girls a “blend” of her birthday twins Napoleon Bonaparte and Jennifer Lawrence.

“She’s the funniest person in the world, but she will definitely rule the world with authoritarian leadership,” Lively added, referring to her daughter Betty.

Lively went on to shed light on the past year, with her legal battle with Justin Baldoni going on, sharing that it has been “the best” to have her kids by her side during her “lowest lows.”