King Charles makes big decision after receiving Harry's emotional message

King Charles III is set to make history with a bombshell decision during his reign after Prince Harry's emotional plea to the monarch.

The 76-year-old has decided to attend Canada's state opening of parliament in Ottawa in a clear show of support for the former British colony of which he's still head of state.

This will be the first time since 1977 that the British monarch will be present at the start of a session of Parliament.

Buckingham Palace on Friday announced Charles, along with his wife Queen Camilla, will visit Canada from May 26 to May 27.

The announcement about the monarch's decision comes hours after Prince Harry made an emotional request to his father for reconciliation in a new BBC interview following his defeat in security case.

The Duke said he wants to "reconcile" with his family. However, he admitted that King Charles "won't speak to me". The tearful Prince put the ball in the King's court with message to the royal family.

Meanwhile, the monarch is gearing up for the second overseas trip this year after his four-day state visit to Italy where he held a private meeting with Pope Francis before the pontiff's death.

Canada’s Parliament will have its first sitting this year, as it will be recalled on May 26, and King Charles III will deliver the Throne Speech or present the new government’s agenda the next day.

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said: “This will be the first time in nearly 50 years that Canada’s Monarch takes part in the State Opening of Parliament. This historic honour matches the weight of our times.”

“Canada has a steadfast defender in our sovereign,” he added.

Otherwise, the speech is given by Canada’s Governor General, the King’s representative in Ottawa.

On the other hand, Carney will have a busy schedule ahead of facing the House of Commons for the very first time, as he will visit Washington for discussions with US President Donald Trump next week, and his new Cabinet will the sworn in the week after that.

Carney's meeting with Trump will reportedly focus on both the immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between the two sovereign nations.