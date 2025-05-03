Queen Camilla's cheeky charm leaves King Charles chuckling

Queen Camilla made headlines this week with a cheeky yet subtle gesture that sent royal watchers buzzing.

During a tree-planting ceremony at Windsor Castle, the 76-year-old Queen Consort was caught on camera giving her husband, King Charles, a light tap on the backside not once, but twice.

The royal moment unfolded as the King was deep in conversation with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf near a newly planted Swedish oak.

Seemingly eager to keep things moving, she gave Charles a gentle pat on the back of his trousers.

When he didn’t react, she followed it up with a second, slightly firmer nudge before turning away.

The clip, shared widely on twitter, quickly gained traction with fans loving the rare display of royal playfulness.

One fan amused user declaring: "Camilla patting the royal tush."

The event took place during the official UK visit of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who joined the British royals at Windsor Castle for the ceremony.

At the heart of the occasion was the planting of a Swedish oak, gifted by King Carl XVI Gustaf to commemorate King Charles’ coronation last year.

The tree, now rooted in Home Park on the Windsor Estate, came from the Royal Nursery at Solliden Palace, the Swedish royal family’s beloved summer retreat.

The oak will be twinned with another tree to be planted at the Royal Djurgården in Stockholm linking the two monarchies through tradition and nature.