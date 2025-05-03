Princess Eugenie marks celebration amid Prince Harry faces legal blow

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her husband's Jack Brooksbank's 39th birthday amid ongoing chaos within Royal Family.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter, Eugenie, wished her partner with a sweet tribute on social media.

Her touching words melted hearts as she captioned the post: 'Happy birthday to my hero, it's been 14 years and every birthday gets better as our family grows.'

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2018, share two adorable sons-August, 4, and Earnest,1.

This loving post comes at a time when her cousin Prince Harry faces yet another major setback.

The Duke of Sussex lost his Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements in the UK.

In a bombshell interview with the BBC, Harry remarked:

'Ofcourse, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, of course they will never forgive me for lots of things.'

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for the decisions of RAVEC (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures), opposed Harry's appeal.

For the unversed, Prince Harry, remains estranged from much of the royal family but maintains a strong bond with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

According to royal biographer Hugo Vickers the Duke still holds out hopes that Eugenie, could one day help mend the rift within the family.

As Harry grapples with his ongoing legal battles, Princess Eugenie's heartfelt tribute to her husband serves as a gentle reminder that moments of personal joy can still shine through royal turbulence.



