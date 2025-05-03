Anderson .Paak breaks silence on Mariah Carey as dating rumours swirl

Anderson .Paak finally confirmed what is going on between him and Mariah Carey amid rampant dating rumours.
In a recent outing, the singer-songwriter and producer even confirmed that the pair have a collaboration in the works.
On Friday, May 2, he appeared on Track Star, the social media series hosted by Jack Coyne, where he plays mystery songs for strangers and celebrities to guess.
During the playful segment, Coyne played Carey’s hit song Always Be My Baby upon listening to it .Paak flashed a cheeky smile before showing off his T-shirt under the black fleece jacket, which had Carey’s face on it.
"This would be Mariah Carey. The Mariah Carey," he answered upon hearing the popular tune.
"I remember in like fifth grade or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush. We're working on some music on her new album," he revealed.
Notably, the collaboration news came months after.Paak was seen holding hands with Carey, 56. The rumoured couple were leaving the Birds Street Cafe in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, at the time.
The spotting came a week later .Paak attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards with Carey on March 17, where she received the icon award while he helped her get onto the stage for her acceptance speech.
