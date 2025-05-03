Prince Harry stirs chaos behind Palace walls: ‘Quite enough to deal with’

It appears that Prince Harry’s rift with the royals has been cemented after the Duke of Sussex made a comment in poor taste, upsetting even the subjects at the Palace.

In his bombshell BBC interview following the disappointing verdict on his security bid, Harry had suggested that he would “love” a reconciliation with his family as life is precious.

Prince Harry shared a sweet bond with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, often reflected in their moments of levity during royal engagements.

However, the late Queen would now be disappointed by her grandson, who never failed to make her smile, especially for the remark he made about his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Harry said he didn’t know how long his father amid his health battle, which caused quite a stir within Palace walls.

“His beloved grandmother would have been truly horrified,” a royal source told ITV.

“The King is a kind man with a warm heart and quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his own son,” a palace insider said.

“The remarks about his illness were in particularly poor taste and of course suggest something entirely contrary to the reality.”

They added that “for a son who claims to want a family reconciliation, it’s certainly a very curious way to build bridges or offer olive branches”.

Sources expressed their exasperation with the Duke, especially with his inability to keep anything private. Harry told during the interview that the reason the King doesn’t speak to him anymore is due to the security case.

“As for their being no contact, well he has just proven why, yet again,” the royal insider said. “There is nothing that can be trusted to remain private.”