King Charles reunion ‘ruined’ for Prince Harry after one specific claim

Prince Harry appears to have shot himself in the foot after making one major claim that has reportedly left his cancer-stricken father angry and upset.

King Charles is not happy about the suggestion that he doesn’t care about his estranged son and his family.

The Duke of Sussex was “gutted” after he received the “devastating” verdict on his security bid against the UK Home Office. Harry appeared in an interview with the BBC after the announcement in which he made grave suggestions about his family, especially his father.

According to sources, Harry – who claimed he would “love” to have a reconciliation – could have had his way forward with the royals and it all depended on how he reacted to the loss.

Before the BBC interview, a friend of Charles told The Sun that the King was forced to remain silent out of “necessity”.

The insider said that from the King’s perspective that “the door has been shut by necessity while this painful issue played out through the proper judicial channels — but it has not been locked forever, nor the key thrown away.”

However, what “frustrated and upset [Charles] on a more personal level is the Duke’s failure to respect this principle”.

They added that Harry’s supporters making hurtful suggestion that somehow his father “doesn’t care about [Harry’s] family”.

Insiders stated that Harry’s expectations from Charles to “step in, click his fingers, and demand a form of protection that the leading national experts on protection may or may not consider necessary on any given visit” were not valid.