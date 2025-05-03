Prince Harry continues to drop bombshells about royals in fresh statement

Prince Harry had revealed that he had been “devastated” to learn about the verdict on his security, which was ruled against him on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in an interview following the announcement, and dropped some shocking truths about the security case, especially the involvement of the Royal Household in the matter.

King Charles’ younger son appears to be relentless in his resolve as he reiterated the fact in his new statement released the next day officially by the Sussex office.

He began by thanking his legal team but also ascertained that the case had “only ever been about ensuring [his] safety and that of [his] immediate family” when he comes to the UK.

“This legal action has been a last resort, but one that has uncovered shocking truths, starting with the fact that the Royal Household are key decision-makers on RAVEC and my sole representation for matters regarding my safety,” Harry wrote.

“In this process, I've also learned the names of all those involved, many of whom retired immediately after playing their part.”

He noted that in November 2017, a “secretive committee concluded that when [Meghan] would join the royal family, she should not receive protection. Only when [he] asked for the name of the person willing to carry that risk, did they reverse the decision”.

Harry stressed that he did not know Royal Household’s involvement with RAVEC at the time.

Then, in 2020, “RAVEC refused for the first time to conduct the required annual risk, threat and impact assessment that their own policies demand.”

He explained that the “intention of this assessment is to be objective, and free from bias and interference to confirm the security required”.

“The result was stripping me of the protection I’ve had since birth, whilst signalling to all other governments to do the same. This reckless action knowingly put me and my family in harm's way.”

Previously, former head of Scotland Yard’s Royal Protection, Dai Davies, had revealed that Harry has been “given a liaison officer who has access to the most up to date intelligence reports”. He added that this person “will deal with Harry’s own security people who are extremely capable”.



However, Harry emphasises that his security has been "insufficient" given the circumstances and the threats that he has received.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, I attempted to resolve this issue privately, even offering to independently cover the costs of necessary and effective police protection in order to keep me and my family safe,” Harry said in his statement. “No one responded directly to me about my offer when I made it and even though I challenged the refusal to let me pay, my legal claim failed.”

The statement also comes after Buckingham Palace spokesperson, in a rare move, addressed Harry's security case.

The Palace spokesperson said, “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”