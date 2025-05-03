Lionel Richie reveals 'friend' King Charles' hidden side

Lionel Richie sings praises of his 'friend' King Charles

King Charles might carry centuries of royal tradition on his shoulders, but Lionel Richie says there's another side to him the public rarely sees.

Speaking to People magazine at The King's Trust Global Gala in New York City on May 1, Richie described the monarch not as a figurehead, but as a friend — one with a surprising sense of humour.

“People see him as a King, but what is he like as a friend? I will say a sense of humor — you have no idea,” Richie said. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful person who cares so much about people.”

The All Night Long singer has worked closely with The King’s Trust for nearly four decades, supporting its mission to provide job training and education to young people across the globe.

Richie officially became the trust’s first Global Ambassador in 2019 and hasn’t looked back.

Reflecting on the King's behind-the-scenes personality, Richie added, “He has a lot of ideas about what needs to change... You probably won't hear it all... but he's a wonderful person, very funny.”

Richie, who performed at the King’s coronation last year, says his dedication to the charity is deeply personal: “What I love to do is take kids that don’t think so and make them believers in themselves... We have to give back, it’s just as simple as that.”