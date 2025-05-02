Prince Harry breaks into tears as he makes heartbreaking admission

Prince Harry broke down in tears while making a sad admission in his new interview after losing his legal battle over security in the UK on Friday, May 2.

The Duke of Sussex ruled out bringing his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet to the U.K after suffering the latest setback.

Harry held his tears back as he expressed his devastation after losing a legal challenge concerning the level of protection while visiting the country of his birth with his family.

In the latest interview with BBC, which comes after the Court of Appeal dismissed Harry's case against the UK government, King Charles III's youngest son said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

Harry also revealed the bitter truth about his relationship with his cancer-stricken dad, saying that King Charles, "won't speak to me because of this security stuff".

Harry's defeat reportedly left him potentially liable for £1.5 million in costs.

However, Harry's tone changed for a while during the interview when revealed what he wants the next, saying: "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," but had now "forgiven" them.

After reopening wounds with his own family, the Duke extended an olive branch to his brother William and father King Charles, saying: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

The King and his youngest son are believed to have differing views over Harry's decision to pursue his legal fight with the Home Office. The Home Secretary is calling for the duke to pay all costs for both sides – a bill approaching £1.5million.

The royal family has not reacted to Harry's plea of reconciliation. However, the Palace has announced King Charles and Queen Camilla will trip to Canada later this month.

Harry's response to question about King Charles life

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dad says he does not know how long his father King Charles has left to live as he's still receiving his cancer treatment

The Duke's comment comes just days after the 76-year-old monarch, who's still receiving cancer treatments, said his recovery continues in a ‘very positive direction.

Will Harry continue his battle?

The Duke could take his case to the Supreme Court if he wants his battle to continue.

The Supreme Court is the UK's highest court for appeals in both criminal and civil cases. It hears appeals "on arguable points of law of general public importance."

So, Harry can keep challenging the security committee Ravec's decision, but he needs permission to do so. If that's refused, he could still write to the Supreme Court to ask for permission to take his case further.

Everything you need to know about Ravec

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee, popularly known as Ravec, includes people from the Home Office, Cabinet Office, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Metropolitan Police, and the Royal Household. The Committee's job is to decide security arrangements for royals and VIPs.

It previously decided that Harry should get a “bespoke” arrangement for his publicly-funded security when he’s in the UK. This is because, after stepping back from royal duties, he was no longer entitled to the same level of protection as working royals. Harry objected to this decision, which is why we have the court case.