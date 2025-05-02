Home Office reacts to judgement

Prince Harry lost his latest stage of his legal battle over his security in Britain on Monday, May 2.
A specialist body decided in February 2020 that Harry would not automatically receive personal police protection while in the UK, which London's High Court last year ruled was lawful.
The Duke of Sussex, who's living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had sought to overturn a decision by the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing.
On Friday (May 2, 2025), that decision was upheld by three Court of Appeal judges who said that, while Harry understandably felt aggrieved, that did not amount to an error of law.
The ruling has left Harry devastated as he feels it is not safe to bring his family to the country of his birth without the police protection.
A Home Office spokesperson has released a statement after the ruling, saying: “We are pleased that the court has found in favour of the government’s position in this case.
“The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”
