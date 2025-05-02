Hilaria Baldwin opens up about past scandal in upcoming memoir

Hilaria Baldwin dishes on a painful time in her life in ‘Manual Not Included’

Hilaria Baldwin has written her upcoming book from the depths of her heart and addressed the issues she hasn’t spoken about yet.

The 41-year-old fitness expert has shared her "relatable, hard-earned insights she’s gained from her experiences as an individual, a partner and a parent," in her upcoming memoir, Manual Not Included.

The Baldwins star touched upon the controversy about her accent which circulated over the internet back in 2020, in an excerpt shared with People Magazine.

“When I get stuck or go off on tangents and forget what I am saying while I am saying it . . . I just existed in a land where sometimes I spoke one language and sometimes I spoke another, sometimes I mixed them and got mixed up, and I never talked about my processing differences,” wrote Hilaria, who has Spanish origins.

She continued, “Growing up being neurodivergent, I had to work harder in school than many of the people around me. I never felt like I was smart in the right way. I am relieved that now there’s less of a stigma around differences in learning and processing.”

Reflecting on the changing times, she added, “Now I know that it’s ridiculous that anyone would feel outraged or amused because someone forgot a word. Can you be honest right now, reading this: Have you ever forgotten a word? But back then, I started to really unravel. I was confused. I felt lost. I missed my family. I couldn’t eat.”

“I got very thin. I started to question my sanity. I started to question if I was a good person. I returned to what I used to do as a child, and started to call myself stupid. When I woke up, I wanted to be dead. And I got worse and worse and worse.”

Manual Not Included comes out on May 6th.