Prince Harry 'hugely disappointed' losing UK court appeal: What's next?

Prince Harry's possible reaction after losing his high-stakes appeal to reinstate the state-funded United Kingdom security laid bare.

The Court of Appeal's highly anticipated judgement - which comes May 2 - has left the Duke of Sussex "hugely disappointed", a royal commentator has claimed.

Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos dismissed the appeal on Friday, adding that the two other judges agreed with his opinion.

Prince Harry lost his high-stakes appeal to reinstate the state-funded United Kingdom security, which he says was unjustly revoked after he stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the United States in 2020.

To a question about Harry's reaction to the ruling, Afua Hagan told the BBC News channel: "He feels that it's not safe for them to travel with him, and that means he probably won't come back to the UK with his family for the foreseeable future."

Revealing the Duke's next plans after receiving the blow from the London court, the expert added that there's a possibility Harry could take his appeal even further by taking it to the Supreme Court – but he would need permission from the High Court to do that.

A full copy of the appeal judgement has now been published on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website. Although Prince Harry wasn't in court today, he did attend both days of last month's appeal against the ruling.

Sir Geoffrey Vos has delivered his judgement, rejecting Harry's appeal against the High Court decision that found Ravec's (Royal and VIP Executive Committee) changes to his security arrangements were lawful.

The judge called the arguments put forward for Harry as "powerful", and said it was clear Harry felt badly treated by the system. However, he found there was no legal basis to challenge Ravec's decision to alter Harry's security.

He added that the Risk Management Board "would have nothing to say" on the need for security on future uncertain visits."

"The conclusion in my judgement [...] was that the Duke of Sussex's appeal would be dismissed," Sir Geoffrey Vos concluded.