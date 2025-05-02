Prince Harry's hopes of UK return crushed as security appeal rejected

Prince Harry's hopes of bringing his family to the UK with proper security have been crushed following a major defeat in his legal battle against the Home Office over security arrangements, reported GB News.

This loss is a significant blow for the Duke of Sussex, who previously expressed his desire to visit the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet but maintained that he did not feel safe doing so without official protection.

Sadly, the King Charles younger son appeal has lost his Court of Appeal challenge, despite personally attending the hearing in London during a two-day visit last month.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to California along with their children. Since then, the Suits star has only returned to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for the decisions of RAVEC (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures), opposed Harry's appeal.

Government lawyers argued there was no proper basis for the challenge and accused the Duke of failing to 'see the wood for the trees'.

Prince Harry had flown in from California to personally attend the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.