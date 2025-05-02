Madonna reveals final plans for Met Gala 2025

Madonna confirms if she would be attending Met Gala next week

Met Gala 2025 will be taking place next Monday, and the biggest fashion event will host some of most famous people under one roof.

Madonna just confirmed that she would be joining Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Lauren Williams at the big night.

According to Page Six, Lorde, who has just made her return to music after a long hiatus, will also be arriving at the event.

Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey will add to the list of musicians at the event, while Hollywood stars Angela Basset and Demi Moore have also confirmed their attendance.

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, who are currently working together in Broadway’s The Last Five Years will also head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art together.

As per sources, Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon will make an appearance at the event, as well as Walton Goggins who is currently involved in feud with his The White Lotus co-star, Aimee Lou Wood.

Succession star Sarah Snook, and Adam Scott who recently appeared in Severance will also head to the event.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim is all set to interview guests for Vogue, as per the outlet.

The fashion theme for this year is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the dress code, “Tailored for You.” The event benefits Met’s Costume Institute, like always.

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharell Williams will be co-chairing the fundraiser, while legendary athlete LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.