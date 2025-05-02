Kanye West drops bombshell confession amid war with Kim Kardashian

The 47-year-old rapper, dressed in all black with a face mask, opened up about the pain of not being able to see his four kids, whom he shares with the reality star.
As he wrapped up his two-minute rant, West said: "I ain't got no motherf*** legacy n*, why the f** you think I am s***ing out."
Then he revealed, "I'm gay. [inaudible] in charge of my legacy and I'm gay. I'm in charge of my legacy."
Social media has been buzzing with debates about whether he actually said "I'm gay" or was referring to himself and repeating "I'm Ye."
This sudden post follows a separate post on his X account from just last week, where he made controversial comments about having an incestuous relationship with his male cousin.
While hinting at a new song called "COUSINS," he shared: "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't "look at dirty magazines together" anymore
Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw."
However, Kanye West has recently doubled down on a shocking "terrible" claims about his wife Bianca Censori, labelling himself the "master" of his 30-year-old wife.
