Timothée Chalamet set at to receive special recognition at Italian ceremony

Timothée Chalamet joined the list of prestigious honourees at the Italian David Di Donatello Awards.
The Donatellos are Italy’s premier film event. The program will be hosted by Elena Sofia Ricci and Mika.
As per Deadline, while discussing the respected award, Piera Detassis, President and Artistic Director of The Academy of Italian Cinema, said about Chalamet that his "European origins and American background make him one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today."
He said that the Wonka star is "capable of being both an auteur performer and a star generating trends and styles."
"The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films, and, at the same time, of the global protagonist," Detassis continued.
Among the frontrunners for this year’s David di Donatello awards are Paolo Sorrentino‘s Parthenope, Andrea Segre’s The Great Ambition, Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio, Valeria Golino’s The Art of Joy and Francesca Comencini’s The Time It Takes.
The event will be held on May 7, aired live from the Cinecittà Studios in Rome.
