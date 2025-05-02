Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos new film to premiere ahead of Schedule

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos new project Bugonia to release early than planned.

The Oscar winning actress and director’s new film - which was supposed to be released on November 7, 2025 - will now release in selected theatres on October 24, and nationwide on October 31.

The film is a remake of South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet. It revolves around two conspiracy obsessed friends who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major corporation because they are convinced she’s an alien intent on destroying Earth.

Stone and Lathimos are producing the film, including Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Ari Aster, Lars Knusden, Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

Lanthimos is also directing the film from a script by Will Tracy.

Jesse Plemons, who worked with Stone and Lanthimos on Kinds of Kindness, leads the cast alongside Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.

The Focus Features studio won a bidding war for Bugonia, a departure for Lanthimos after Searchlight studio distributed his prior three films, 2018’s The Favourite, 2023’s Poor Things and 2024’s Kinds of Kindness.

The studio’s upcoming slate includes Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, led by Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme and Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson-led musical drama Song Sung Blue, plus few more.