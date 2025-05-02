Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos new film to premiere ahead of Schedule

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos new project Bugonia to release early than planned.
The Oscar winning actress and director’s new film - which was supposed to be released on November 7, 2025 - will now release in selected theatres on October 24, and nationwide on October 31.
The film is a remake of South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet. It revolves around two conspiracy obsessed friends who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major corporation because they are convinced she’s an alien intent on destroying Earth.
Stone and Lathimos are producing the film, including Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Ari Aster, Lars Knusden, Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.
Lanthimos is also directing the film from a script by Will Tracy.
Jesse Plemons, who worked with Stone and Lanthimos on Kinds of Kindness, leads the cast alongside Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.
The Focus Features studio won a bidding war for Bugonia, a departure for Lanthimos after Searchlight studio distributed his prior three films, 2018’s The Favourite, 2023’s Poor Things and 2024’s Kinds of Kindness.
The studio’s upcoming slate includes Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, led by Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme and Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson-led musical drama Song Sung Blue, plus few more.
Walton Goggins gives curt response to question about ‘White Lotus’ co-star Aimee Lou Wood
Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Tish Cyrus talks about challenges she faced during their marriage
Prince Harry moves to tears as he breaks silence on losing legal battle in UK
Hilaria Baldwin dishes on a painful time in her life in ‘Manual Not Included’
'You' star Penn Badgley had no other option than to clear the air
The Duke of Sussex might have to pick up the UK government's legal tab for the years-long legal row