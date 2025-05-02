Kate Middleton releases Princess Charlotte beaming birthday photo

Kensington Palace releases Princess Charlotte's beautiful photo on 10th birthday

Prince William and Princess Kate marked their only daughter Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

The royal couple released a beautiful portrait of beaming Charlotte which appears to be captured during their family holiday.

Notably, the new photo of King Charles' granddaughter was taken by her mother, the Princess of Wales.

Several royal fans were quick to notice the striking resemblance between the little Princess and her father, William.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, "Princess Charlotte looks exactly like her father!!"

"Beautiful Princess. A very Happy Birthday. Hope you have lots of fun," another fan penned.

It is important to note that the Waleses recently celebrated Prince Louis' 7th birthday. However, the future Queen chose a photographer from outside.

To mark Charlotte's 10th birthday, Kate Middleton shared a picture she took herself.