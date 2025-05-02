Kelly Clarkson's new song inspired by big movie stars’ on-screen romance

Kelly Clarkson drew inspiration for her new song, Where Have You Been, from a single line in Only Murders in the Building.

The on-screen love story of Meryl Streep and Martin Short, playing Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam, respectively, in the Selena Gomez starring Hulu series, prompted the American Idol winner to write a whole new song.

Clarkson, 44, premiered the song on her SiriusXM channel, The Kelly Clarkson Connection, one day ahead of its global release. While introducing the track, she opened up about the unexpected moment that sparked the idea.

"I've rarely done something like this, but I was watching Only Murders in the Building — it's Martin Short's face. He says to Meryl Streep's character in the show, 'Where have you been?'" the Stronger singer shared the moment that struck an emotional chord. "He's like in awe, and I was like, 'Has there been a— has anyone written a song?'"

Explaining the theme of her latest single, The Kelly Clarkson Show host added, "The song is happy. It's like you found something that you thought was almost basically a unicorn and did not exist."

Notably, Short and Streep, rumored to be a real-life couple, have charmed fans with their undeniable chemistry onscreen and off.

Recently, their character's got married in the courtyard of the Arconia in the season 4 finale of the comedic murder mystery, whicch made fans to hope they could tied the knot in real life too.