Kelly Clarkson picks ‘The Voice’ rival for desert island survival

Kelly Clarkson would gladly stuck on a deserted island with one of her The Voice rivals, and she has a fun reason for her pick.

During the Thursday, May 1, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host was indulged in a "Playing Dice With God" segment with guests Will Forte and Tina Fey when she was asked a "personal" quiz quintessential question: "If you had to be stranded on an island with one former famous co-worker, who would you choose and why?"

Without any hesitation, the American Idol winner replied, "I’m gonna say — she seems like a fun hang for a while — so I’m gonna say J-Hud. I’m gonna say, Jennifer Hudson."

Citing her fellow American Idol alum’s cheerful personality, Clarkson, 43, claimed to brave the deserted island.

For the unversed, the Stronger singer and Jennifer Hudson were pitted against each other as coaches on Season 15 of The Voice, alongside Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

That season, Clarkson claimed her second consecutive win with Chevel Shepherd, while Team J-Hud’s Kennedy Holmes finished in fourth place.

Additionally, a decade earlier before their The Voice gig, the Because of You songstress and Hudson, 43, crossed paths on American Idol.

While Clarkson won the inaugural season of the singing competition in 2002, Hudson, the youngest woman to achieve EGOT status, was shockingly eliminated in seventh place two years later in one of the most controversial voting results in the American Idol’s history.