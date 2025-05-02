Blake Lively’s dark side shines in manipulative role, says director

Blake Lively, iconic actress who is known for her grace and charm, has surprised fans with a darker and more intense side in her latest role.

Lively left director Paul Feig amazed by how quickly she slipped into her role as Emily Nelson, the seductive and deadly con artist her recent hit in Another Simple Favor alongside Anna Kendrick.

Looking back on watching the 37-year-old actress slip into her villainous role, the 62-year-old director was amazed at how easily Blake Lively could become someone so completely different from who she really is.

Paul explained to Entertainment Tonight: "Blake just embodies Emily in a way that's hilarious because Blake in real life is nothing like Emily."

Despite her fair share of controversies, the filmmaker insisted that the Gossip Girl star, who has compared herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, is actually “very sweet.”

"This tiger comes out when she gets into Emily," Paul shared in in awe.

Feig has teamed up with Lively on both Another Simple Favor, which hit Amazon Prime Video on May 1, and its 2018 predecessor, A Simple Favor.