A$AP Rocky opens how kids RZA, Riot enhanced his creative side

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020

A$AP Rocky has embraced fatherhood whole heartedly.

The 36-year-old American rapper, who has been dating singer Rihanna since 2020, has two children with her named RZA and Riot.

Rocky has revealed that before having children, he did not really had a role model or figure to inspire him.

But now he feels that his sons are the biggest source of inspiration, who have upgraded his creative side.

In the latest episode of The Run-Through with Vogue, the fashion trendsetter spoke how the two kids have influenced his creative process.

"Being a father is my creative process now because I just embodied it as a whole”, he added.

Rocky went on to say, "I never really had a role model or just an iconic figure, ... and I guess I'm that for people, and I didn't purposely try to do that, but I take it as a badge of honor.”

“I'm so flattered and, you know, just being me that it can inspire people to actually do something that is considered good being a present active father."

However, Rihanna and Rocky are not legally married, but the marriage rumours have surfaced often due to the duo’s frequent use of terms ‘wife’ and ‘husband’ in numerous interviews and music.