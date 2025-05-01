Tom Cruise reveals shocking truth behind aerial stunt prep

Tom Cruise, the legendary actor known for pulling off heart-stopping stunts in his blockbuster films, has finally spilled the beans on how he gears up for the jaw-dropping aerial feats.

The 62-year-old star said that he always eats a “massive breakfast” prior doing any life-threateting stunts.

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is still going all out, as he once held onto a flying military plane in the opening of Mission Impossible Rogue Nation and has done plenty of sky-high stunts as fearless agent Ethan Hunt.

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine's, Cruise shared: "I actually eat a massive breakfast.

“The amount of energy it takes - I train so hard for that wing-walking.

"I’ll eat, like, sausage and almost a dozen eggs and bacon and toast and coffee and fluids.

"Oh, I’m eating! Picture: It’s cold up there. We’re at high altitude. My body is burning a lot.”

Tom Cruise called the opening stunt in the 2015 film one of his most dangerous, but his late mom Mary Pfeiffer, was probably relieved she didn’t know about it until she saw the footage.