Kanye West spirals over custody of kids with Kim Kardashian on livestream

Kanye West shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, whom he divorced in 2022

Kanye West launched into a furious livestream rant over not seeing his four kids shared with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Grammy-winning rapper went on an explosive rant in a livestream recorded and shared to Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked on April 30.

Masked and visibly agitated, the Runaway hitmaker said he was heading to get his children, calling out the Kardashians star and others for allegedly taking them from him.

“[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro... I’mma go get these kids, man!” he declared. “I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f**kin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

Ye, 47, shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — with Kardashian and has publicly criticised their custody arrangement in recent months. In March, he likened his parenting schedule to jail visitation and last week claimed Kim had “taken” the children.

“Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” he wrote online, naming celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Elon Musk. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood but I don’t get to be a dad.”

Despite Ye’s claims, a source told Daily Mail that he’s allowed to see the kids whenever he wants. “Kim is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic,” the insider said.