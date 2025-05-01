Ben Affleck eyes 'high profile' romance with Angelina Jolie after JLo split?

Ben Affleck has reportedly rebounded romantically after his brief second marriage to Jennifer Lopez ended in misery.
The Good Will Hunting actor, who finalized his divorce from Lopez in January 2025, was recently spotted in Los Angeles as a source revealed his current whereabouts.
According to In Touch Weekly, an insider close to the former couple confirmed about Affleck’s relationship status.
They said that since the 52-year-old isn't completely giving up on love, he's open to dating again whenever he finds stability in a relationship.
This follows a source's claim that Ben has had a secret crush on Angelina Jolie for years.
An insider opened up to DailyMail.com about his romantic interests, confirming, “Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career.”
In addition, they also claimed that the actor thought Jolie was ‘smart and pretty cool’ in the film industry.
Due to his fall-out with JLo this year, Affleck is adamant about avoiding another ‘high-profile’ romance as he fears being widely publicized.
In addition, the source also claimed that the Gone Girl star had struggled to “meet the right type of woman’ in his life because of his A-list fame.
