'Fantastic' Kate Middleton being compared to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton's success in her role within the royal family is being compared to Princes William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

A royal expert and historian lauded Princess Catherine for her stunning personality, admiring that Princess Catherine has "never put a foot wrong".

Malone said: "Kate is a fantastic mother, but she's doing other things too, she's trying to forge a path in much the same way that Diana did - with her photography, getting involved with various charities that she supports - and I think she's not celebrated enough."

The expert continued sharing her thoughts about the Princess of Wales, discussing her achievements since undergoing her cancer treatment, said: "She has not put a foot wrong. Diana arguably did put a foot wrong quite a few times."

However she admitted: "But Diana did what she did to achieve what she wanted to achieve. Kate is managing to do that without stepping out of the side of royal protocol, or without upsetting the family."

On the other hand, Bev Turner, sharing her verdict on Kate's "key to success", claimed that it is down to the "phenomenal role" of her parents.

It emerges after the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to home after concluding their loved up two -day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona in Scotland.

Malone, on GB News, said: "Doesn't Kate look like she's back? She looks stunning. The smiles are big and they're real, and she looks happy.

Malone explained: "When you're in the public eye, there's a pressure for you to smile the whole time, even if you feel like death, there's a pressure to smile and be good. And you know that people are looking at you to look for little signs that maybe she's not good."