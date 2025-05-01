Kendall Jenner shares rare glimpse into ‘Auntie Kenny’ life

Kendall Jenner gives insights into her bond with sisters’ kids

Kendall Jenner shared a glimpse into her everyday life as she performs Aunty duties for her sisters’ kids.

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 30th, and shared a carousel showing her bonding with sister Kylie Jenner’s son, Aire, 3.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote, “that’s auntie kenny to you” alongside the series of pictures.

In one of the photos, Jenner was seen smiling in the camera, holding Aire in her arms on a grey couch, as he sipped from a water bottle.

While Aire sipped on his water, Jenner held a glass of red wine, sporting a casual loungewear outfit based on a navy blue sweater and a pair of light grey jogging pants. The 3-year-old for his part, wore a dark grey onesie.

The model shared multiple snaps from horse-riding days, as well as flaunted her glam looks in the carousel.

This comes after Jenner was spotted at Coachella during Aire and Stormi’s father Travis Scott’s set.

Scott shared a picture of his kids watching their father’s headlining set while Jenner stood close by.