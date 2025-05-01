King Charles closes doors of royal residence after 'emergency' ahead of celebration

King Charles closes doors of royal residence after 'emergency' ahead of big celebration

The royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk has been forced to close to visitors on Thursday due to an emergency.

The King Charles III's estate has shut its doors "emergency plumbing issue" as the toilets are not working following a burst water main in the area.

In a statement, the Royal Estate Sandringham said: "The Estate is currently closed all day to visitors due to an emergency plumbing issue. This includes The House, The Gardens, Sandringham Restaurant and Courtyard Facilities."

The statement continued: "We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

However, the Estate confirmed that the Royal Parkland is still available for visitors to enjoy, adding that no toilet facilities will be open during this time.

The closure of the estate comes after customers in Sandringham were experiencing "either very low water pressure or no water".

It may affect the house, gardens, restaurant and courtyard facilities at the Norfolk estate.

On the other hand, Anglian Water acknowledged the issue, stating: "We're really sorry but some customers in Sandringham and surrounding areas may have either very low water pressure or no water at all."

It comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla are marking the second anniversary of their Coronation with a special tree-planting ceremony at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

The royal couple will be joined by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden for the engagement. The Swedish monarchs have travelled to Windsor Castle for the occasion.

King Charles, Queen Camilla were officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. This anniversary holds particular emotional significance for the royal couple.