Bradley Cooper to direct John Bishop’s biopic?

'The A-Team' actor has directed remake of 'A Star Is Born' with Lady Gaga

The Hangover actor Bradley Cooper will supposedly be taking the director’s chair for the third time.

Cooper made his directorial debut with the remake of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.

Later in 2023, he directed a biopic titled Maestro, which was based on American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

This time, the 50-year-old actor and filmmaker is reportedly looking forward to making a film based on the life of comedian, John Bishop.

While Bradley will be working as the director on the next project, his fellow Hollywood colleague Will Arnett will be writing the script.

Beyond The Joke reported that the upcoming film has been titled as, Is This Thing On?

The story of the rom com will revolve around a man, who starts stand up comedy after his marriage breaks down.

This is something how Bishop described his life while recalling how he first got into showbiz in a 2000 interview in Manchester.

The Limitless actor will not be helming the project but will also be playing supporting role in the movie along with Arnett.