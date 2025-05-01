Chappell Roan reflects on painful audition experience for ‘The Voice’

Chappell Roan has recently opened up about her painful audition experience for The Voice before fame.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the singer recounted her The Voice audition, saying, she was 15 at the time and sang Rihanna’s 2012 track, Stay.

“That was when the Bruno Mars song ‘When I Was Your Man’ was really big, and I thought I was so unique in switching it around and singing ‘When you were my man’ and making it about gender. But every girl was like, ‘I’m switching it around,’” stated the 27-year-old.

However, Roan mentioned that her performance was ignored at the audition, claiming that the producer or whoever was watching did not even look up from his phone.

“He was like, ‘Okay, next.’ And I went up there and sang a cappella, the scariest thing ever. He never really looked at me,” shared the Casual crooner.

Another horrible audition, Roan recalled was for America’s Got Talent, where she was aged just 13.

“We flew to Austin, Texas, and waited in line with thousands of people at 4 a.m. I sang ‘True Colours’, by Cyndi Lauper. Did not make it either,” mentioned the singer-songwriter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roan disclosed that she first time heard herself on the radio while she was in Uber at the time.

“I heard 'Good Luck, Babe.' I grabbed my friend’s hand and I was like, 'Oh my… But I didn’t scream,” she continued.

Roan further said, “I don’t sing along with myself. I never listen to my own music. If it’s out, I don’t want to hear it. I’ve heard it hundreds and hundreds of times.”

Meanwhile, the singer announced a huge outdoor summer show in Scotland, which will take place at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh.