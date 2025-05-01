Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas fuel rumours again ahead of actress’ birthday

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise get together to celebrate her birthday

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been the talk of the town because of their longstanding romance rumours.

The actors once again fueled the flames of those rumours as they were spotted exiting a helicopter together in London, ahead of Armas’ birthday on Wednesday, April 30th.

The Mission Impossible star reportedly piloted the vehicle that flew the two of them.

The Cuban actress was spotted wearing a casual outfit, based on hoodie and shorts, and was seen talking to Cruise before stepping onto the helipad holding one of her dogs in her arms. Her other fur baby was carried by another woman who walked off the tarmac with the actress, as reported by TMZ.

On the other hand, the Top Gun star sported a dark T-shirt and jeans as he was seen exiting after having a chat with the airport staff.

This comes after Cruise and Armas have been spotted together multiple times, although a source insisted that they have nothing romantic going on.

After an outing in February, a source told People Magazine that the actors were at dinner with their agents "discussing potential collaborations down the line," noting that they "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

The Deep Waters star and Cruise were also spotted arriving in London together in a helicopter, last month and the actors are reportedly working on a project together.