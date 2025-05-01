Ed Sheeran excites Taylor Swift fans with duo’s unseen photo

Ed Sheeran excites Taylor Swift fans with duo’s unseen selfie

Ed Sheeran sent fans and Swifties in particular into a frenzy after unlocking a time capsule of memories hidden in his old phone, just two days ahead of releasing his emotional new song Old Phone.

On Tuesday, April 29, the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker took to Instagram to share a nostalgic carousel of photos he discovered after switching on the mobile he hadn’t touched since turning it off in December 2015.

What did he find? A treasure trove of memories, consisting of his silly selfies, unseen moments, and one surprise that left Taylor Swift fans in awe.

Among the random snapshots, one instantly stole the spotlight: a candid throwback selfie of Ed Sheeran and Swift, 35.

In the photo, the Perfect singer pulls a goofy face while his arm covered with colorful tattoos is on full display. As for the Cruel Summer chart-topper, she gazes at the camera with a calm, expressionless look, her pink lips and innocent eyes making fans swoon.

Fans immediately swarmed the comments with gushing reactions.

"Ed just dropped a new Taylor pic for us, thank you king," one wrote.

"Baby, you and Taylor OMG," another added.

"All the Swifties say, 'thank you, Ed,'" a third chimed in.

Other images featured the Perfect Duet singer in his usual offbeat glory, and another captured Selena Gomez’s fiance, Benny Blanco, adding more intrigue to the photo drop.

For the unversed, the Photograph singer recently opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of turning his old phone back on, a moment that inspired his deeply personal new single, Old Phone, set to drop on Thursday, May 1.