Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco announce new version of ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to release new ‘I Said I Love You First’ version

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving fans a musical encore — and this one’s dressed up for prom night. The couple announced the deluxe edition of their first joint album, and yes, it comes with new guests, fresh tracks, and even a bit of nostalgia.

Titled I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back, the revamped version of the record drops May 2, and it’s bringing Glorilla, Cigarettes After Sex, and DJ Sliink along for the ride.

In true Selena fashion, she shared the exciting news on social media alongside the original album cover art and a cozy polaroid of her and Benny.

“Some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album,” Gomez teased, noting that the deluxe will feature both brand-new tracks and some surprises for longtime listeners.

But wait — there’s more. Gomez also dropped a teaser for a brand-new single and music video titled “Talk,” which will premiere May 1 at 9 p.m. PT. And because nothing Selena does is low-key, she added a very Gomez-style warning: “Don’t forget to pick out your prom outfit.”

Turns out, this glittery prom theme has real-life roots.

As Benny Blanco revealed during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Gomez had never been to prom — so naturally, he threw one for her.

“It was the best ever,” he said. “[Gomez] was like, ‘What do I wear? What do I do?’”

The original I Said I Love You First made a splash in March, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 120,000 album units in its first week — a career best for both Gomez and Blanco.