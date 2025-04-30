'Final Destination: Bloodlines' first reviews by critics suggest 'legacy done right'

'Final Destination 6' is set to release on May 16

The biggest horror franchise Final Destination is coming back to theatres after 14 years with it sixth installment.

Even though, the Tony Todd starrer is set to release in cinemas on May 16, but an early set of reviews by critics are out and it already looks like the film is going to be a box office hit.

A new set of victims will be stalked by death in the forthcoming legacy sequel.

The franchise has been receiving some great reviews online by critics ahead of the release on the sixth entry.

For instance, Russ Milheim from The Direct wrote on X, "Bloodlines is absolutely nuts. The franchise really takes its extremely brutal deaths to an entirely different level.”

He went on to say, "Bloodlines has a very unique hook that should satisfy audiences and lifelong fans, while the family dynamic is a wonderful addition."

Meanwhile, That Hashtag Show's Hunter Bolding called Todd’s return to the series as an emotional and poignant touch to the movie. He also believes that the kills are ‘glorious and inventive and shows that this concept still works well movies.’

On the other hand, NBC Universal's Christopher Ikonomou express simply wrote, "Legacy sequel done right.”

Backed by Warner Bros, Final Destination: Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.