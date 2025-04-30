Travis Scott spills dad love for Stormi, Aire in new update

Travis Scott offers glimpse into his fatherhood

Travis Scott recently gave fans a glimpse into his role as a father by sharing heartwarming photos with his two children.

The Type Shit hitmaker, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, posted the adorable snapshots of his little-ones on Wednesday, April 30.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 34-year-old rapper shared a post featuring Stormi, 7, and Aire, 4, dressed in matching cowboy-themed outfits.

Stormi sported brown fringe boots, blue shorts and a white T-shirt with the caption “Howdy”.

Aire, on the other hand, wore a little brown cowboy hat, boots, jeans, and long white T-shirt.

Scott captioned the post, “Oh what a surprise”.

This post comes on the heels of the Parking Lot singer giving a shout out to his daughter Stormi during his Coachella performance on April 12 at the Empire Polo Club in California.

Spotting her in the crowd, he called out, “Stormi, let’s rock.”

Kylie and Scott, who welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018 and Aire in 2021, officially parted ways in 2023.

Despite their separation, the former couple continues to co-parent their children.