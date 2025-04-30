'You' reclaims top spot on Netflix charts with season 5

You has made a remarkable comeback on the top of the Netflix chart following the premiere of its fifth season.

Bagging a whopping 10.1 million views, the final series of the serial killer drama made it to the top 10 in just four days of streaming.

The latest season of the Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedrettit starring series became the most-watched Netflix series of the week of April 21-28, Variety reported.

With the finale episodes propelling the series into the top 10, the latest release also brought renewed attention to Season 1, which returned to the charts as the 10th most-watched English-language series of the week with 1.8 million views.

With You Season 5 claiming the top spot, Ransom Canyon followed closely behind, securing second place with 9.4 million views in its second week on the chart.

Coming in third was Black Mirror Season 7, which drew 4.5 million views in its third week.

​You is a psychological thriller series that delves into the mind of Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager whose romantic obsessions lead him down a dark path.

The show, based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, explores themes of love, obsession, and violence, often blurring the lines between hero and villain.​

In the fifth and final season, Joe returns to New York City with his wife Kate and son, attempting to live a reformed life.

However, his past catches up with him when he becomes involved with a woman named Bronte, who is investigating his previous crimes.

The season culminates in Joe's exposure and arrest, though he continues to deflect responsibility, maintaining his belief that society is to blame for his actions.