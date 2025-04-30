Katy Perry breaks silence on spaceflight backlash in vulnerable note to fans

Katy Perry received massive backlash for her 11-minute flight to space with Blue Origin

Katy Perry is taking the high road.

After facing intense criticism over her Lifetimes tour and recent Blue Origin space flight, the pop star, 40, responded with grace and gratitude. In a thoughtful comment left under an Instagram fan page, Perry shared how she’s staying grounded despite the backlash.

“I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together,” she wrote. “Please know I am ok… I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.”

The Teenage Dream hitmaker acknowledged that online hate can sting, but said she chooses to meet it with compassion.

“The internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” she noted, adding that when she’s turned into a “human piñata,” she responds by sending love.

Quoting her therapist, Perry said, “No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself.” Even when she stumbles, she embraces the lesson: “I fall but… I get back up… and I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS.”

Despite criticism from celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Munn over her space flight, Perry is focused on her fans, the music, and staying true to herself.

“I’m not perfect,” she wrote. “I’m on a human journey playing the game of life."