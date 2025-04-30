Jenna Ortega 'not thrilled' about rapid success after 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega makes shocking confession about 'Wednesday' stardom

Jenna Ortega isn't thrilled about how rapidly things changed for her after the success of Wednesday season one, much to her fans’ surprise.

During an exclusive interview with V Magazine on Monday, April 28, the 22-year-old actress detailed her sudden rise to fame.

In response to The Weeknd’s question about missing the ‘anonymity,’ the You actress said, "Oh, most definitely. I mean, that was just a few years ago. I’d done some shows and was working in film, but it wasn’t until that show, the day of the week [Wednesday], that just catapulted everything."

Speaking of the titular character in Netflix’s season, Ortega further went on to add, "As grateful as I am, and it was a dream role, it was so nice to have had way less pressure.

"I love the hustle. There’s something about the actor’s come-up and struggle that I really enjoyed."

On professional front, the young actress is currently gearing up for the second season of Wednesday, which is slated to release on September 3.

In addition, Jenna rose to fame after her multiple occurrences in Jane the Virgin, You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Insidious: Chapter 2, and Yes Day.